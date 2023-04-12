HS Baseball highlights and scores (Tues. April 11)
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school baseball scores and highlights from Tuesday, April 11th.
Auburn 10, Lincoln Christian 9
Central City/Fullerton/Centura 18, Crete 0
Columbus 10, Fremont 9
Gretna 14, Mount Michael Benedictine 4
HAC Tournament:
Lincoln East 10, Norfolk 0
Lincoln Northeast 4, Lincoln North Star 1
Lincoln Pius X 9, Lincoln Southwest 5
Lincoln Southeast 14, Lincoln Northeast 2
Lincoln Southwest 13, Lincoln High 3
Norfolk 6, Kearney 5
Omaha North 5, Bellevue East 3
Omaha Roncalli Catholic 11, South Sioux City 1
Papillion-LaVista South 7, Bellevue West 4
Platteview 3, Plattsmouth 2
Raymond Central 11, GACC-SS-WPB 3
Seward 4, Adams Central 2
Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.