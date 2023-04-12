HS Baseball highlights and scores (Tues. April 11)

Troy Peltz homers in the first inning to help East beat Norfolk.(koln)
By Eddie Messel
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school baseball scores and highlights from Tuesday, April 11th.

Auburn 10, Lincoln Christian 9

Central City/Fullerton/Centura 18, Crete 0

Columbus 10, Fremont 9

Gretna 14, Mount Michael Benedictine 4

HAC Tournament:

Lincoln East 10, Norfolk 0

Lincoln Northeast 4, Lincoln North Star 1

Lincoln Pius X 9, Lincoln Southwest 5

Lincoln Southeast 14, Lincoln Northeast 2

Lincoln Southwest 13, Lincoln High 3

Norfolk 6, Kearney 5

Omaha North 5, Bellevue East 3

Omaha Roncalli Catholic 11, South Sioux City 1

Papillion-LaVista South 7, Bellevue West 4

Platteview 3, Plattsmouth 2

Raymond Central 11, GACC-SS-WPB 3

Seward 4, Adams Central 2

