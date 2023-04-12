Investigation underway after body found in Lancaster County ditch

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in a ditch northeast of Crete.

The sheriff’s office received a call Tuesday at 9:40 a.m. from a person who discovered a man’s body just south of Highway 33 on SW 128th Street.

It appears the body had been in that location for awhile.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is in its very early stages and the death is being classified as undetermined. An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 402-441-6500 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-441-3600.

