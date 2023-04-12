Investigation underway after body found in Lancaster County ditch

(WALB)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in a ditch northeast of Crete.

The sheriff’s office received a call Tuesday at 9:40 a.m. from a person who discovered a man’s body just south of Highway 33 on SW 128th Street.

It appears the body had been in that location for awhile.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is in its very early stages and the death is being classified as undetermined. An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 402-441-6500 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-441-3600.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wildfire in southeast Nebraska
Emergency Management estimates 2,600 acres have been burned by a wildfire in Jefferson County
Oak Ridge Boys (top left), Bush, Lee Brice, Banda Maguey (bottom left), TobyMac and Gabriel...
2023 State Fair concert acts announced
Heavy flames could be seen coming from a mobile home in Valparaiso late Saturday night.
Authorities investigating deadly mobile home fire in Saunders County
402 Creamery announced they are closing down their Historic Haymarket location and moving
402 Creamery announces closure of Historic Haymarket location
Nancy Zavala
Madison woman arrested on suspicion of bringing meth via underwear to inmate

Latest News

LPD investigating death of two-month-old baby
Trees
Unhealthy air still lingering in Lincoln
air quality
Effects of unhealthy air quality
baby death
Investigation into death of baby girl