Kearney student teacher sexual assault case headed to trial court

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The case against a former Kearney student teacher accused of having sex with a student has been transferred to trial court.

Court records show KeyShaun VanDyke, 23, Florissant, MO, is charged with First Degree Sexual Assault. He waived an evidence hearing in Kearney and his case was transferred to Buffalo County District Court for possible trial. Court records did not indicate a future hearing date in district court.

Police said Kearney Public Schools in March reported a possible sexual relationship between VanDyke and a teenage student at Kearney High. Police said the incident did not happen on school grounds or during school hours.

A Buffalo County judge sealed an affidavit with more details about the assault but charging documents indicate that VanDyke was accused of having sex with a 15-year-old student on March 5.

