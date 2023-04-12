Lincoln middle school offers ‘Unified classes’ to help encourage inclusivity

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Every student wants to have a sense of belonging, whether that’s in the classroom or out on the playground, and one Lincoln middle school brought that sense of inclusivity to the gym.

Scott Middle School has been adding what are known as ‘unified classes’ to their everyday schedule. This means, these classes pair students with and without disabilities or special needs together, bringing everyone a little closer.

Last semester, instead of meeting in the gym, the focus was on music. Eighth graders who participate in these activities are learning a lot more than how to play a simple game.

“They’ve shared with us how it’s changed their school day, how they feel more included, they want to help others,” Cat Kazas, a life skills teacher at Scott Middle School said.

The courses are also being taught at various high schools around Lincoln and a few other middle schools. The district is hoping to add more schools to participate in this next year.

