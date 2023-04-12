Nebraska falls to Omaha in extra innings

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska climbed back from a five-run deficit before falling 6-5 in 10 innings vs. Omaha on Tuesday night at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park.

The Huskers (18-11-1) scored five runs on nine hits and committed two errors, while the Mavericks (12-14) totaled six runs, 11 hits and two errors.

Caleb Clark had the start for the Big Red and gave up four runs, three earned, on five hits in two innings. Corbin Hawkins tossed the next three innings, allowing one run on three hits and striking out three Mavericks. Drew Christo threw a perfect inning in relief, while Shay Schanaman dropped to 2-3 after pitching the final four innings. Schanaman surrendered one run on three hits and struck out two in the outing.

Garrett Anglim was 2-for-4 with a home run, an RBI and two runs, while Casey Burnham went 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI. Brice Matthews was 1-for-3 with a pair of runs, and Gabe Swansen had a 1-for-5 night with a two-run homer. Max Anderson, Charlie Fischer and Dylan Care also recorded a hit for the Big Red.

The Mavericks plated the game’s first run in the opening frame after Noah Greise’s hit dropped in front of Fischer’s diving attempt at the catch and rolled all the way to the wall for a two-out RBI triple to right.

A single and an error, followed by a sacrifice fly in the top of the second doubled Omaha’s lead to 2-0.

Mike Boeve snuck a wind-aided two-run homer inside the foul pole down the left-field line to stretch the lead to 4-0 in the third for the Mavericks. A pair of single and a sacrifice fly made it a 5-0 game heading into the bottom of the fifth.

The Huskers scratched across their first run of the night in the fifth inning when Burnham’s RBI double down the left-field line plated Matthews.

Anglim was plunked with one out in the sixth, before Swansen drilled his seventh homer of the season into the berm in left-center to bring Nebraska within 5-3 after six innings.

Nebraska made it a one-run game in the bottom of the eighth after Anglim lined a 1-0 pitch over the wall in left for his fourth home run of the season.

Schanaman worked around two hit batters and an intentional walk in the top of the ninth to keep it a 5-4 game heading into the bottom of the ninth.

Matthews was hit by pitch, Burnham doubled down the left-field line and Anderson was intentionally walked to load the bases for the Huskers with one out. Fischer raced out a double-play attempt by the Mavericks for an RBI fielder’s choice, scoring Matthews to tie the game at five.

Omaha loaded the bases with one out after a walk and a pair of infield singles, before a sacrifice fly to right plated the go-ahead run to clinch the 6-5 win for the Mavericks.

Nebraska welcomes Northwestern for a three-game series this weekend at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park. First pitch in the series opener between the Huskers and Wildcats is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. on Friday night.

