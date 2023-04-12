New app gives cancer patients access to variety of resources

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Dealing with cancer can be financial and emotional roller coaster but on app is attempting to limit the stress. The ‘NCAN App’ is a one-stop for all things cancer related in Nebraska. The app’s creator, David Spence battled cancer in his early 20s.

He created the app just seven months ago, and it features a variety of different cancer organizations and support groups from all across Nebraska. Spence said he created the app because he say a need.

“When you get out of the hospital or when you get out of the doctors office maybe they threw you a couple of things and maybe they didn’t throw you anything to tell you where to go,” said David Spence, creator of NCAN app. “So having one place to go where everything is, it just makes sense.”

Spence said getting organizations support wasn’t too hard either.

“If you’re an agency, a non profit, whatever that should potentially bring in extra money and extra donations to keep your organization thriving,” Spence said. “So it’s really a win-win.”

Spence said the app also has emotional support organizations on it as well. He adds, people who have used the app expressed that was the most essential part.

“It use to be that it was almost treated separate,” Spence said. “Like the body was somehow different than the mind and somehow if you lived then you were going to be just fine emotionally and that’s just not the case.”

Spence said it’s important that people take into consideration how emotional battling cancer is. Some who dealt with cancer years ago said, the app would’ve been helpful for his family.

“That alone, in that app being able to look it up and saying you know look into mental health would’ve been huge,” said Gary Peters. Volunteer. “You know all of those different aspects that you’ve seen in there would’ve been at our fingertips. It wouldn’t have been us searching them out or making phone calls to other cancer patients and saying, ‘hey what did you do here?’ Or ‘what’s the possibilities of this’?”

Peters said the app would’ve been a game changer for his family. His son Jacob, died of cancer over 10 years ago. Peters just like many believe that having access is critical.

“The big thing is it’s all right there,” said Sarah Koch, Executive Director of Grace Cancer Foundation. “Like I think all of us are use to opening up an app in one area knowing where everything’s at and this is the exact same thing. If you need help with rent or you need help with counseling you open up that app, you click on the area that you need and it instantly pulls it up for you.”

Koch said the app will help people learn about what each organization does to help them battle cancer.

