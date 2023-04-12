Dog killed in mobile home fire in west Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a mobile home park in west Lincoln Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was reported northeast of 1st Street and Cornhusker Highway just before 2 p.m.

According to Lincoln Fire & Rescue, no one lived in the home that caught fire, but a dog was found deceased inside. A neighboring home sustained fire damage.

LFR said a firefighter was transported to the hospital but injuries are unknown at this time.

