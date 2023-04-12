Volunteer firefighter and Nebraska Forrest Service raise concern over increase in Nebraska wildfires

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There have been several wildfires that have popped up across southeast Nebraska over the past few days. Forestry experts and firefighters said it’s been alarming to see these happen so frequently on this side of the state.

Eagle Volunteer Fire & Rescue is just one of more than 30 fire departments that helped fight the Lake Waconda wildfire in Cass County over the weekend. Eagle said they usually see more medical calls than fire calls in a year, but so far in 2023, that isn’t the case.

Saturday evening a fire jumped across the Missouri River from Iowa into Nebraska near Lake Waconda in Cass County.

“It was a very difficult situation in terms of the terrain, that fire just spread rapidly,” said Aaron Hofeling, fire lieutenant at Eagle Fire & Rescue.

Eagle Fire & Rescue sent a team of three volunteer firefighters, including Hofeling, to Lake Waconda.

Hofeling said the crew spent about six hours battling the blaze and expects to see plenty more of these situations heading into the warmer months.

“Typically, we see these fires more out west, and we haven’t had them here,” Hofeling said. “But it really gives a pretty clear example of, you know, the dangers associated with a drought and the lack of moisture that we’ve received over the past 12 months or so.”

Ben Bohall with the Nebraska Forrest Service said last year marked the states second most active fire season on record with more than 250,000 acres burned.

“It’s getting to a point now where we’re looking at, you know, wildfire years and not seasons anymore,” Bohall said.

Bohall said it’s hard to predict when or where wildfires will spark up, it largely depends on factors like wind and drought conditions.

Just last week, the USDA designated 55 of Nebraska’s 93 counties as natural disaster areas due to the droughts they’re dealing with. Those counties stretch across the state.

“It’s not just limited to western Nebraska anymore,” Bohall said. “We’re seeing it here in the East as well.”

Hofeling said it’s important to be aware of dry conditions before doing anything that could ignite a fire that gets out of control. Hofeling said something as simple as having a barbecue in your backyard can spark one up.

