Warm and windy again Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Thursday looks to be a repeat of Wednesday for most of the area. There could be some rain in Western Nebraska and the panhandle Thursday. Cooling trend begins Friday with precipitation possible. Below average temperatures are expected Saturday before it starts warming up again Sunday.

Thursday looks to be mostly sunny in the eastern half of the area while the western half becomes partly to mostly cloudy. There is a 20% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms in Western Nebraska and the panhandle Thursday afternoon and evening. There is a marginal risk for severe weather Thursday in that area. The main threat will be damaging winds. It is going to be windy again with south winds 20 to 30 mph and gusts to 45 mph. That in combination with low relative humidity means that much of Nebraska and Northern Kansas will once again be in a Red Flag Warning for Thursday afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s to around 90 for much of Nebraska and Northern Kansas which is well above average for mid-April.

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for much of Nebraska and Northern Kansas Thursday afternoon and evening. (KOLN)

Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible for much of Western Nebraska and part of the panhandle. Damaging winds are the main threats. (KOLN)

A cold front and upper-level trough are going to move through the region Friday and Saturday. This will lead to much cooler temperatures and a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Isolated severe storms are possible in parts of Central and Eastern Nebraska as well as North Central and Northeastern Kansas Friday. The main threats are large hail and damaging winds. The tornado threat is very low. There is a chance of snow in the panhandle Friday. Friday also looks to be breezy with south winds becoming northwest behind the front at 15 to 25 mph and gusts to 35 mph. High temperatures will range from the 40s in the panhandle to the low to mid 80s in Southeastern Nebraska. The chance of rain will continue Saturday and it will be much cooler and windy with highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. A warming trend begins on Sunday and continues through at least the first half of next week.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible for part of Central and Eastern Nebraska as well as part of Northern Kansas. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is very low. (KOLN)

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

