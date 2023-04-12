LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Strong south winds will bring very warm temperatures to Nebraska on Wednesday and Thursday. A few locations may have their first 90 degree temperature of the year Wednesday afternoon. Mild and windy for Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Windy and warm conditions continue on Thursday for central and eastern Nebraska. A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible late Thursday in western and northern Nebraska. Cooler temperature Friday with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible.

Air quality alert continues for parts of central and all of eastern Nebraska until 5:30 PM Wednesday. Air quality index could occasionally slip into the unhealthy category for sensitive groups at times due to smoke from controlled burns in Kansas and Oklahoma.

Poor air quality for sensitive groups Wednesday. (koln)

Red flag warning from 1 PM to 8 PM Wednesday. Critical fire conditions due to strong winds, low humidity and dry conditions.

Windy, low humidity and dry conditions will create a high fire danger. (koln)

Mainly sunny warm and windy for much of Nebraska Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s to around 90 degrees. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph possible.

Warm and windy Wednesday. (koln)

Mostly clear, windy and mild Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Lows mainly in the 50s with south wind continuing 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Mild and windy Wednesday night. (koln)

Mostly sunny, windy and continued very warm Thursday with afternoon highs in the mid 80s to near 90 degrees. South-southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 45 mph.

Warm and windy conditions continue. (koln)

Isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible Friday afternoon and Friday night in parts of south central and eastern Nebraska.

Marginal risk of severe weather Friday afternoon and Friday night. (koln)

There will be a chance to see some much-needed moisture beginning Friday and continuing into early Saturday morning. A few locations may see up to 0.75 of an inch in central and eastern Nebraska.

Much needed rain possible Friday and Saturday morning. (koln)

Much cooler and windy conditions on Saturday with a few showers in the morning. Seasonal temperatures on Sunday and mainly dry. Warmer temperatures return next week.

Cool down for the weekend and then above average temperatures return next week. (koln)

