61-year-old woman dies after pack of dogs attack her outdoors, authorities say

A woman is dead after she was attacked by a pack of dogs in Kentucky.
A woman is dead after she was attacked by a pack of dogs in Kentucky.(WGEM)
By WKYT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A Kentucky woman has died after she was attacked by a pack of dogs.

The McCreary County Sheriff’s Office reports a 61-year-old woman was the victim of a dog attack in a rural area Wednesday morning.

Authorities said the attack happened outdoors and the woman lived near the location where the animals attacked her.

There was a total of six dogs believed to be involved. Four of the animals have since been caught, WKYT reports.

The sheriff’s office said it wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the attack, but the situation remains under investigation along with any pending charges.

Deputies have not currently identified the woman or released further information regarding the dogs.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lancaster County ditch where body was found
Investigation underway after body found in Lancaster County ditch
Wildfire in southeast Nebraska
Emergency Management estimates 2,600 acres burned by wildfire in Jefferson County
LPD investigating death of two-month-old baby
Oak Ridge Boys (top left), Bush, Lee Brice, Banda Maguey (bottom left), TobyMac and Gabriel...
2023 State Fair concert acts announced
Heavy flames could be seen coming from a mobile home in Valparaiso late Saturday night.
Authorities investigating deadly mobile home fire in Saunders County

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., leaves a classified briefing on China, at the Capitol...
2 House Democrats call on California Sen. Feinstein to resign
This undated photo provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Louis Bernard...
Florida executes ‘ninja killer’ for couple’s 1989 death
Firefighters responded to a fire at a mobile home park in Lincoln Wednesday afternoon.
Dog killed in mobile home fire in west Lincoln
Two mobile homes catch fire in west Lincoln
Two mobile homes catch fire in west Lincoln