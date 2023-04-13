Authorities make arrest in missing Kearney man’s homicide

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities said Thursday that an arrest has been made in connection with the finding of a missing Kearney man along Rainwood Road last month.

Patrick Weber, 56, was last seen in Council Bluffs, but his car had last been seen parked near a school in Bellevue.

Camron Rogers (dcsoahanson | Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Bellevue Police served a search warrant at a home near 48th and Giles. Camron Rogers, 24, was taken into custody for tampering with evidence in connection with Weber’s death.

Rogers was also booked into Sarpy County Corrections for possession of methamphetamine. The sheriff’s office says additional charges may be pending as the investigation continues.

The sheriff’s office also says Weber’s missing Buick vehicle has been located.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, his body was discovered on the afternoon of Monday, March 13, when someone walking their dog saw the body roughly 15 feet from the road, near 66th Street and Rainwood Road.

Two bodies and the remains of a third have all been found along Rainwood Road in northern Douglas County over the last eight months, but authorities have said the cases are not connected.

