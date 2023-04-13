CASA Nebraska volunteers advocate for abused and neglected children

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In 2022, more than 2,000 abused or neglected children throughout Nebraska had a court appointed special advocate or a CASA. They are one of many groups working to help abused and neglected children and highlighting their work during Child Abuse Prevention Month.

A CASA is a screened and trained volunteer who is appointed by a judge to advocate for foster children who have been removed from their homes. CASAs research the child’s case and meets with the child, daycare providers or teachers and even doctors. Then, they share relevant facts to help the court make a sound decision about a child’s future.

“Our goal is to make sure that every child is goes back to their home safely,” Corrie Kietly with the Nebraska CASA Association said. “If that’s not possible, then we find another safe and loving home for the child.”

CASAs stick with a child for the entire time they’re going through the court process. The average case length varies between a few months up to two years.

The process of becoming a CASA volunteer starts with a background and screening process, followed by a 30-hour training. Once assigned to a case, CASAs are asked to be able to commit to one year of volunteer service and have monthly availability that must be met.

“Kids who are in foster care and who have CASA volunteers have better outcomes, do better in school, and get better services for the family,” Kietly said. “That’s just because there’s another person involved in helping move that case along.”

Right now, Nebraska has 964 CASA volunteers, but there are still over 1,000 children in Nebraska’s foster care system that need a CASA. To become a CASA volunteer you must be 21 or older, pass a background check, complete a mandatory training and be available for about 10 hours a month.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.