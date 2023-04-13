Donald D. Sherrill Education Center puts on their first musical

'We Are Monsters' performance
'We Are Monsters' performance(10/11)
By Isabella Benson
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A group of fifth graders at a Lincoln school put on their first musical on Thursday that highlighted friendship and celebrating differences.

The ‘We Are Monsters’ musical has been practiced by these 24 students all semester at the Donald D. Sherrill Education Center in place of their typical music class. On Thursday morning, the students preformed in front of their teachers and friends. It was the first time they showed off their skills from start to finish.

“It’s a real accomplishment and I’m really proud of them because we were able to finally put all of the pieces together from start to finish,” Andrew Seuferer, the school’s music teacher said.

The kids are excited for their second performance Thursday night as part of the school’s Family Night. Seuferer hopes to incorporate more performance opportunities for the future.

