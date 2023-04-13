Friday Forecast: Warm, breezy with chance for evening storms

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front will shake things up weatherwise for our Friday. Breezy conditions remain but there will be a wide range of temperatures across the state, plus the chance for rain and storms with the threat for severe weather for some.

**THURSDAY EVENING: Scattered rain and thunderstorms are possible Thursday evening into the overnight hours for portions of western and central Nebraska. In western Nebraska a few isolated strong to severe storms are possible in the evening with damaging winds as the primary threat. Severe weather threat will diminish after sunset and leave the chance for regular thunderstorms and rain.

Isolated strong to severe storms possible Thursday evening for wester areas. (KOLN)

Friday will be breezy, warm for some but cooler for others, plus bring the chance for rain and storms...some of which may be strong to severe. High temperatures will range the 40s to the mid 80s... thanks to a cold front which will initiate the chance for rain and thunderstorms (more on that in a bit). It will be another breezy day with winds between 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 to 40 mph.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

For Friday’s precipitation chances: The chance for rain and isolated thunderstorms are possible throughout the day for the Panhandle and northwestern areas. As for central and eastern areas, the chance for scattered moderate rain and thunderstorms will develop in the early evening around dinner time and persist through the overnight riding along the above-mentioned cold front. There is the potential for isolated to scattered strong to severe storms for portions of central and eastern areas, as we are under a marginal and slight risk for severe weather. The primary threat for storms becoming severe will be between 5 pm to 11 pm with the threat diminishing through the overnight hours. Primary storm threats include large hail and then damaging winds with a very low tornado threat. Rainfall may be heavy at times. Make sure to stay weather aware Friday evening!

Scattered rain and thunderstorms possible in the Panhandle and western areas throughout the day. Eastern half of the state will see the chance for scattered rain and thunderstorms, some of which may be severe Friday evening. (KOLN)

Isolated to scattered severe storms possible in portions of central and eastern Nebraska Friday evening. (KOLN)

The chance for scattered rain and thunderstorms will persist in the eastern half of the state through Friday night and into Saturday morning. However, the threat for severe weather in central and eastern areas will diminish overnight. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with breezy conditions with winds between 15 to 20 mph gusts to 30 to 35 mph. Low temperatures will be much cooler and fall to near average in the 30s to lower 40s.

The chance for scattered rain and thunderstorms persist across the state. The severe weather threat will diminish through the overnight for eastern areas. (KOLN)

Saturday Morning Lows (KOLN)

The rain, thunderstorms and maybe some flurries will linger in eastern areas Saturday morning, but should clear by the afternoon and leave partly to mostly sunny conditions. Nonetheless, Saturday will be much cooler and windier due to the passing of the cold front. High temperatures will only hit the mid 50s to mid 60s. Winds will be from the northwest between 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 to 45 mph.

Isolated rain and regular thunderstorms possible in eastern Nebraska in the morning, a few flurries are possible in far northeastern areas. (KOLN)

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

We keep the small chance for rain on Sunday morning and temperatures will recover in the lower 60s. Temperatures will continue to warm into the 70s for next week with a few chances for rain Tuesday through Thursday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

