Friday’s first pitch vs. Northwestern moved to 3:05 p.m.

(Scott Bruhn | Scott Bruhn)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Friday’s baseball game between Nebraska and Northwestern has been moved to 3:05 p.m. at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park.

All three games of this weekend’s series will be broadcast on B1G+, while fans can listen to Greg Sharpe and Ben McLaughlin call all the action of this weekend’s games on the Huskers Radio Network. Saturday’s game will be broadcast live on Nebraska Public Media, with Larry Punteney and Jeff Leise on the call.

Single-game tickets for Nebraska baseball games are available on www.huskers.com/tickets.

