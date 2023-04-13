Goehle announces retirement from Husker women’s basketball

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska women’s basketball assistant coach Tom Goehle is retiring from his position with the Huskers to pursue full-time mission work - a passion he has had off the court for many years. Goehle, who just completed his seventh season with the Nebraska women’s basketball program in 2022-23, and his eighth season working with Head Coach Amy Williams, helped the Huskers to a pair of NCAA Tournament bids (2018, 2022) and two WNIT appearances (2021, 2023) while helping NU navigate through two seasons affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his first season working alongside Williams, Goehle helped South Dakota to a Summit League regular-season championship and the 2016 Postseason WNIT title. The Coyotes finished with a 32-6 record.

“I have been so blessed to work alongside Tom for the past eight years,” Williams said. “He has made an incredible impact on me personally, as well as on the young women we have been blessed to coach. I’m so grateful for all he has poured into Nebraska Women’s Basketball, helping us raise the bar for this program. We wish him the best in his future endeavors as we know he will be a blessing to all he meets.”

An experienced coach at all levels, Goehle has spent 30 seasons in coaching, beginning with 15 at the high school level. He then worked at Coastal Carolina, North Dakota State and Sioux Falls before joining Williams at South Dakota. He worked specifically with the development of post players at each school. In addition, Goehle’s duties included recruiting, scouting, coordination of summer camps and game management. Goehle also has been heavily involved with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes since 1993. He began serving as the Director of Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Sports Ambassadors International Sports Ministry in 1996. He coached summer basketball teams in Guatemala, El Salvador and Singapore. Goehle also has led mission trips to Africa on several occasions.

“I want to thank Coach Williams for the joy it has been to be a part of such a special program and university over the past seven years,” Goehle said. “I also would like to thank all of the players for allowing me to share in their journey both on and off the court. It has been a privilege to see the loyalty and passion of Husker Nation on display day after day and year after year. I am excited for the opportunity God has set before me to use sports to share his love and the Gospel around the world.”

Prior to arriving at the collegiate level, Goehle spent 15 years working for his alma mater, Hills Beaver Creek school district, in Hills, Minn. He held several positions, including physical education instructor, health science teacher, girls basketball coach, track and field and cross country coach. Goehle graduated from Augustana (S.D.) with a bachelor’s degree in education in 1993.

