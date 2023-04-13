Grass fire spotted in north Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a grass fire in north Lincoln near Highway 34 and W Fletcher Avenue Thursday afternoon.

According to a recent Lincoln-Lancaster Emergency Management tweet, the grass fire is moving rapidly and has created heavy smoke and lowering visibility.

The public is urged to stay away from the area at this time.

At 6:05 p.m., westbound Highway 34 is closed at W Fletcher Avenue.



Please avoid the area of Hwy 34 and Fletcher. A fast moving grassfire in the area has created heavy smoke obscuring visibility. — Lincoln-Lancaster Emergency Mngmt. (@LancasterCoEMA) April 13, 2023

