Grass fire spotted in north Lincoln

Grass fire burning in North Lincoln
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a grass fire in north Lincoln near Highway 34 and W Fletcher Avenue Thursday afternoon.

According to a recent Lincoln-Lancaster Emergency Management tweet, the grass fire is moving rapidly and has created heavy smoke and lowering visibility.

The public is urged to stay away from the area at this time.

At 6:05 p.m., westbound Highway 34 is closed at W Fletcher Avenue.

Stay with 1011now.com for updates on this developing story.

