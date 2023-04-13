Two transfers commit to Huskers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska men’s basketball team received commitments from two players on Wednesday. Both intend to join the Huskers via the NCAA Transfer portal. Charlotte’s Brice Williams and Bradley’s Rienk Mast announced they would join Fred Hoiberg’s squad.
Williams was the leading scorer for Charlotte last season, averaging 13.8 points per game. The 6-foot-7 guard led the 49ers to a College Basketball Invitational tournament title, winning 2023 CBI MVP honors.
Mast was a major contributor for Bradley last season. He led the team in points per game (13.8) and rebounds (8), helping the Bradley finish as the Missouri Valley Conference regular season champions. At 6-foot-9, the junior from the Netherlands will be an option down low for the Huskers.
