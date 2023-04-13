Two transfers commit to Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska men’s basketball team received commitments from two players on Wednesday. Both intend to join the Huskers via the NCAA Transfer portal. Charlotte’s Brice Williams and Bradley’s Rienk Mast announced they would join Fred Hoiberg’s squad.

Williams was the leading scorer for Charlotte last season, averaging 13.8 points per game. The 6-foot-7 guard led the 49ers to a College Basketball Invitational tournament title, winning 2023 CBI MVP honors.

Video compliments of @1011_News sister station @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/DB3bwtQnpt — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) April 12, 2023

Mast was a major contributor for Bradley last season. He led the team in points per game (13.8) and rebounds (8), helping the Bradley finish as the Missouri Valley Conference regular season champions. At 6-foot-9, the junior from the Netherlands will be an option down low for the Huskers.

A 6-9 international big man with a sweet hook shot. #Huskers fans may quickly fall in love new commit (and Bradley transfer) Reink Mast.



Video cred: @hoijim (@1011_News sister station) pic.twitter.com/B2UArK26Vo — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) April 12, 2023

