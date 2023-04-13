Huskers hold spring practice #11

Spring Game just over a week away
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Coach Matt Rhule and the Husker football team practiced again on Thursday morning, finishing the 11th practice of the spring season. Only three practices remain - one on Saturday and two next week before the Spring Game, which is scheduled for Saturday, April 22.

Rhule has said he would like the Spring Game to be a competitive one with live quarterback play, but he will make that decision based on what’s best for the team.

Defensive Coordinator Tony White, Linebackers Coach Rob Dvoracek, and defensive players were available to the media after Thursday’s practice. See their full interviews in the video player above.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lancaster County ditch where body was found
Investigation underway after body found in Lancaster County ditch
LPD investigating death of two-month-old baby
Lincoln Police are asking for help identifying driver accused in a hit-and-run crash.
Crime Stoppers: Do you recognize this car involved in a hit and run?
A look at the wildfire burning Tuesday afternoon near the Rock Creek Station State Historical...
More emergency declarations as wildfires plague Nebraska
Brews at the Zoo (2019)
Lincoln Children’s Zoo announces ‘Brews at the Zoo’ lineup

Latest News

N REPORT: Senior DL Stephon Wynn Jr. speaks to the media after practice (4-13-23)
N REPORT: Senior DL Stephon Wynn Jr. speaks to the media after practice (4-13-23)
N REPORT: OL Nouredin Nouili makes statement on 2022 suspension
N REPORT: OL Nouredin Nouili makes statement on 2022 suspension
N REPORT: LB Coach Rob Dvoracek full post-practice interview (4/13/23)
N REPORT: LB Coach Rob Dvoracek full post-practice interview (4/13/23)
N REPORT: OL Nouredin Nouili addresses the media after practice, makes statement on 2022...
N REPORT: OL Nouredin Nouili addresses the media after practice, makes statement on 2022 suspension