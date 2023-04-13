Lancaster County deputies find 400 lbs of marijuana during traffic stop

Deputies with LSO claim they found nearly 400 pounds of marijuana and a fully loaded handgun during a traffic stop.(Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)
By Laura Halm
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A California man is facing charges after deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office claim they found nearly 400 pounds of marijuana in a van.

According to Captain Tommy Trotter, Wednesday around 1 p.m., members of the Criminal Interdiction Task Force stopped a van driven by 40-year-old Michael Forester from California.

Michael Forester
Michael Forester(Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)

Captain Trotter said the van was stopped for driving on the shoulder on Highway 77 and Rosa Parks Way.

Deputies claim they smelled marijuana which led to a probable cause search.

Captain Trotter said investigators found 383 pounds of raw marijuana, 16 pounds of THC wax, 1 pound THC powder, as well as a fully loaded handgun.

Forester was arrested and is facing possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance charges, evading drug tax charges and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony charges.

LSO said this is the second arrest involving a large amount of marijuana with in a week.

