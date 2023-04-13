Lincoln East baseball wins HAC Tournament

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln East took down Lincoln Southeast 5-3 on Wednesday evening to win the 2023 Heartland Athletic Conference Baseball Tournament.

The Spartans came out of the gate strong, scoring three runs in the first inning behind a two-RBI triple by Troy Peltz. Lincoln Southeast worked their way back into the game, scoring two runs in the third inning before Will Jeske tied the game with an RBI double in the fifth inning.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Lincoln East broke the tie with the final two runs of the game, scoring on a Mason Gaines hit and a pickle play. Lincoln East pitcher Paul Shortridge held Lincoln Southeast scoreless over the final two innings, securing the championship for the Spartans.

The road to the tournament championship included wins over Norfolk and Lincoln Pius X in the second round and semifinals. The win against the Knights pushes the Spartans to 13-2 on the season.

