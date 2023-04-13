LSO releases results of texting and driving crackdown campaign

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The ‘U Text. U Drive. U Pay.’ crackdown is a nationwide effort specifically directed at reducing the number of crashes caused by distracted drivers.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office participated in the campaign by conducting saturation patrol. Additional deputies patrolled in marked patrol cars and concentrated their efforts on distracted driving violations which specifically include the use of handheld wireless communication devices.

The deputies involved in the saturation patrol contacted 173 vehicles, arrested 3 people on outstanding arrest warrants, issued 110 official traffic citations and issued 149 warning/defect cards.

Official traffic citations issued include the following: 1 driving while intoxicated, 4 driving during suspension, 41 speeding, 42 registration and insurance violations, 3 stop sign violations, 6 seatbelt violations, 5 no valid operator’s license violations, 2 open alcohol containers and 6 various traffic law violations.

Overtime compensation for the additional deputies working during the campaign was paid through a mini-grant funded by the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.

