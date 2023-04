LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The boys and girls high school basketball tournaments will stay in Lincoln for at least another five years.

The NSAA Board of Directors voted 8-0 on Thursday for the Lincoln community to host the 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027 and 2028 NSAA Girls & Boys State Basketball Championships.

The NSAA Board of Directors voted 8-0 FOR approving the additional penalties for football forfeits. Such penalties will be included in the 2023 NSAA Football Manual. #nebpreps — NSAA (@nsaahome) April 13, 2023

The NSAA Board of Directors voted 8-0 FOR permitting Class A Girls & Boys Basketball to utilize the shot clock permanently effective the 2023-24 school year. #nebpreps — NSAA (@nsaahome) April 13, 2023

The NSAA Board of Directors voted 8-0 FOR allowing the following schools to play in Week 0 to replace their lost football games due to Lincoln Standing Bear forfeit:



Elkhorn North v. Beatrice

Blair v. Norris

Lincoln Northwest v. Lincoln Pius X

Omaha Westview v. Crete#nebpreps — NSAA (@nsaahome) April 13, 2023

