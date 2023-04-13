Summer like heat continues Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another windy and very warm day for Nebraska with record or near record high temperatures possible Thursday afternoon. A cold front will slowly move into far western Nebraska Thursday afternoon and evening bringing a few clouds and the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. It will be much cooler for parts of northern and western Nebraska Friday and continued warm and breezy in central eastern Nebraska. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Friday, mainly in the afternoon and continuing into Friday night. Saturday will be colder and windy with a few showers possible.

Red flag warning from Noon until 8 PM Thursday for much of Nebraska.

Low humidity, strong winds and dry conditions will create a high fire danger across Nebraska. (koln)

Mainly sunny, windy and warm again for Thursday with highs in the mid 80s to around 90 degrees. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Warm and windy again. (koln)

Isolated severe thunderstorms possible in western Nebraska late Thursday afternoon and evening.

Marginal risk for parts of western Nebraska late this afternoon and evening. Isolated severe thunderstorms possible. (koln)

