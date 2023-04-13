Volunteer firefighters contain grass fire in northern Lancaster County on Wednesday afternoon

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Several volunteer fire departments worked to keep a grass fire contained in northern Lancaster County on Wednesday afternoon.

Crews were called to an area on Mill Road between Highway 77 and 40th Street on a grass fire that had started in the area and was spreading.

Raymond Volunteer Fire & Rescue was called out to contain the fire, but required assistance from several other area departments due to the strong winds and dry conditions.

“With the strong winds, the fire moved fast and tried to jump the road towards a neighboring residence,” the department posted. Firefighters were able to get the flames contained, and the entire incident lasted a little over two hours.

Volunteers from Ceresco, Valparaiso, Malcolm and Waverly all responded to assist Raymond with the fire. Further details, including how it started and how many acres it burned, have not been provided.

