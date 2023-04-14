Body found in waste tank at water treatment plant

Police in West Virginia are investigating the discovery of a body at a water treatment plant...
Police in West Virginia are investigating the discovery of a body at a water treatment plant Thursday.(WAFF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia are investigating the discovery of a body at a water treatment plant Thursday.

The city of Martinsburg said in a statement on Facebook that the body was found in a waste tank adjacent to the treatment plant by staff when they arrived at work.

The waste tank contains materials and impurities that are removed before the purification and distribution processes. The statement said none of the water in the waste tank is reintroduced into the drinking water.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and emergency medical services were contacted after the body’s discovery, the statement said.

The city said it has consulted with regulatory agencies to confirm the safety of the drinking water.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grass fire in North Lincoln
Grass fire spotted in north Lincoln
Patrick Weber
Authorities make arrest in missing Kearney man’s homicide
The Hall County Sheriff's Office said Gary Williams has been arrested for the fatal crash on...
St. Paul man charged in deadly Hall County crash
A look at the wildfire burning Tuesday afternoon near the Rock Creek Station State Historical...
Gov. Pillen declares state of emergency, issues open fire ban in Nebraska following wildfires
Deputies with LSO claim they found nearly 400 pounds of marijuana and a fully loaded handgun...
Lancaster County deputies find 400 lbs of marijuana during traffic stop

Latest News

One person dead after single vehicle crash in Saunders County
Slight risk of severe weather in southeast Nebraska from late Friday afternoon to early...
Friday Forecast: Warm, breezy with chance of Thunderstorms
Fire officials say that at least 12 horses died in the fire. The owners are still working to...
At least a dozen horses killed in early morning barn fire
Attorney General Merrick Garland arrives to speak at the Department of Justice in Washington,...
El Chapo sons among 28 Sinaloa cartel members charged by US
President Joe Biden is greeted at Ireland's parliament in Dublin on Thursday.
Welcomed in Ireland, ‘Cousin Joe’ Biden jokes of staying