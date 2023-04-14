CGA names Christopulos 2023 MVP

LINCOLN, Neb. (NU Athletic Communications) - Nebraska men’s gymnast Taylor Christopulos was named 2023 College Gymnastics Association (CGA) MVP, the association announced at its annual year-end banquet. The captain, also named the reigning Big Ten Gymnast of the Year, enters the NCAA Championships ranked No. 1 in the nation in the all-around (83.250), second on vault (14.90), and is third on floor (14.65).

Following the Big Ten Conference Championships, the junior claimed the vault title, NU’s first event champion since Anton Stephenson claimed the vault title in 2019. Christopulos, who was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2021, is the first Husker to receive both honors. Christopulos was also named a first-team All-Big Ten selection.

The junior has tallied 13 individual event titles this season of his overall 20 career titles, including three all-around titles. He was named National Gymnast of the Week twice this season by the College Gymnastics Association (Feb. 8, Feb. 22). Christopulos was also named to the U.S. Senior National Team in February, the first Husker named to the national team since 1998.

In addition to his stellar NCAA season, the Layton, Utah native was also named a regular-season All-American on floor and in the all-around, and received vault All-America honors for the third consecutive year.

Up Next

The Huskers return to competition Friday, April 14, for the qualifier round of the NCAA Championships at Penn State. Session I is set to begin at noon while Session II will begin at 6 p.m. (CT). Fans can keep up with live updates by following @NebraskaMensGymnastics on Instagram and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.