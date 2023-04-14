Election Commissioner announces correction after 20 households left in wrong voting precinct

(MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Election Commissioner announced on Friday that 20 residential households were inadvertently left in the wrong voting precinct following redistricting in 2021.

The households on a portion of South 57th Street, between La Salle Street and Elkcrest Drive, were not reassigned to Precinct 10E10 when precinct boundary lines were adjusted for the two precincts near 56th Street and Pioneers Boulevard.

Commissioner Todd Wiltgen said the error has been corrected for Lincoln’s General Election. Unfortunately, this error allowed eight voters to incorrectly cast ballots in the Lincoln Public School Board District 2 race last week. The error did not substantially impact the primary results. Since the error has been corrected and they live in District 5, there will not be a Lincoln School Board race on their ballots next month.

According to officials, notices of these changes were mailed to all 30 of the voters impacted. The affected voters should expect to receive the written notification and new voter registration cards in their mailboxes within the next few days.

Any Lincoln voter may confirm their polling location on the Nebraska Voter Information Lookup website.

Anyone having questions regarding their polling location should contact the Election Office at (402) 441-7311.

