Events happening this weekend in Lincoln

(KOLNKGIN)
By Ryan Swanigan
Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend in the Capital City, here are a few ideas courtesy of the Friday Fast Facts compiled by “Visit Lincoln.”

A CAPPELLA NIGHT

7pm Fri: $15 Adults, $10 Youth ages 17 & under

The Nebraska Communities Playhouse invites you to their first A Cappella Night featuring the premier A Cappella groups from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Bathtub Dogs, an all-male group, Boots & Cats, an all-treble A cappella group and Pitch Please, an all-gender group, will each take a turn at the mic. This event is at The Nebraska Communities Playhouse, located at 217 Locust Street in Hickman, NE. For more information call (402) 792-8882 or visit https://neplayhouse.com/events/.

LINCOLN EARTH DAY

10am-2pm Sat.; Free event, Items for purchase

It’s a Lincoln Earth Day celebration! Join them for a fun-filled day, featuring booths from local organizations, a book nook brought to you by Lincoln City Libraries, live music from Kris Lager, a clothing swap, local food vendors, a green vehicle showcase and so much more. For a full event schedule, visit their website. This event is at Nebraska Innovation Campus, located at 2021 Transformation Drive. For more information visit https://lincolnearthday.org/.

ASTRONOMY NIGHT

5-9pm Sat.; Free with museum admission (Advance tickets recommended)

Join them for a night filled with all things space. They’ll have a variety of hands-on activities led by museum educators and partner organizations. You can be a part of their “Community Gallery” by creating your own masterpiece from space using the Observing with NASA kiosk! This event is at the University of Nebraska State Museum - Morrill Hall, located at 645 N. 14th Street. For more information visit https://museum.unledu/programs-events/annual-events/astronomy-night.html.

ARTS FOR THE SOUL PRESENTS SULTANS OF STRING

7:30pm Sat.; $20 Adults, $15 Seniors (62 & over), $5 Students, Free for youth ages 12 & under

Sultans of String thrill audiences with their genre-hopping passport of Celtic reels, flamenco, Gypsy-jazz, Arabic, Cuban and South Asian rhythms. Fiery violin dances with kinetic guitar, while bass and percussion lay down unstoppable grooves. Sultans of String have hit #1 across Canada on Top 10 national radio charts, and received multiple awards and accolades, including 3 JUNO (Canada’s Grammy) nominations. This event is at First Presbyterian Church, located at 840 S. 17th Street. For more information call (402) 477-6037 or visit https://fpclincoln.org/events/.

SENSORY SUNDAY AT THE LINCOLN CHILDREN’S MUSEUM

9-11am Sun.; Admission will be half-price during that time

Sensory Sunday is offered to families with children who would benefit from a sensory-friendly experience and quieter setting at the museum. Families can look forward to this time to connect and make memories in exhibit spaces with lower lights, softer music and sensory-friendly activities. This event is at Lincoln Children’s Museum, located at 1420 P Street. For more information call (402) 477-4000 or visit https://lincolnchildrensmuseum.org/.

