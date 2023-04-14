Gov. Pillen declares state of emergency, issues open fire ban in Nebraska following wildfires
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Jim Pillen declared a state of emergency across Nebraska Thursday afternoon, as multiple volunteer fire departments and other agencies continue to battle various wildfires.
In a Twitter post, Pillen said the declaration will allow the state to coordinate and activate the necessary resources to effectively combat the wildfires.
Gov. Pillen also said in another Twitter post that he issued an executive order banning all open burns in Nebraska until April 16.
