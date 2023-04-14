Happening this weekend: Lincoln Earth Day Celebration

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Earth Day isn’t until April 22, but Lincoln is getting ahead of the game for it’s 10th annual Earth Day Celebration on Saturday.

It’s a family friendly, free event that will have dozens of booths that promote, educate, and celebrate environmental stewardship, green education, and sustainable living.

The event will Include Lincoln’s first clothing swap where participants can bring up to 15 gently used clothing pieces and swap to get other clothes. If people choose not to bring clothing items to swap, they can still purchase items for $1. The clothing drop off is from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., the clothing swap is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the $1 sale is from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

“In environmental efforts, communication, and knowing what’s out there knowing what your local businesses are doing,” Melissa Mercier with Lincoln Earth Day said. “And knowing what your local business are doing, what your resources are I think that’s how we make an environmental difference in our community.”

With the rain and storms forecasted for tomorrow, the event will be held inside the Nebraska Innovation Campus building.

