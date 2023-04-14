Large wildfire breaks out in Washington County, Kansas near Haddam

Wildfire Aftermath near Haddam in Washington County, Kansas
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Multiple agencies in Kansas are working to put out multiple wildfires that broke out across the state on Tuesday, including one not far from Nebraska’s southern border.

Thursday evening, the Kansas Forest Service said they were responding to a fire that broke out in the afternoon hours in western Washington County, south of Haddam. KFS says taskforce members, two tankers, and multiple KFS personnel were at the scene, along with other volunteer firefighters.

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management was also assisting with the response, according to KFS. Dry conditions and high winds are mainly to blame.

Videos and photos submitted to 10/11 NOW by Cynthia Cassel showed some of the damage in the Haddam area, including a destroyed mortuary and barn.

Stick with 10/11 NOW for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lancaster County ditch where body was found
Investigation underway after body found in Lancaster County ditch
LPD investigating death of two-month-old baby
Lincoln Police are asking for help identifying driver accused in a hit-and-run crash.
Crime Stoppers: Do you recognize this car involved in a hit and run?
A look at the wildfire burning Tuesday afternoon near the Rock Creek Station State Historical...
More emergency declarations as wildfires plague Nebraska
Brews at the Zoo (2019)
Lincoln Children’s Zoo announces ‘Brews at the Zoo’ lineup

Latest News

Wildfire Aftermath near Haddam in Washington County, Kansas
Wildfire Aftermath near Haddam in Washington County, Kansas
Kay, the newest giraffe at the Lincoln Children's Zoo will now move to Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in...
Giraffe calf to be relocated from Lincoln Children’s Zoo
A look at the wildfire burning Tuesday afternoon near the Rock Creek Station State Historical...
Gov. Pillen declares state of emergency, issues open fire ban in Nebraska following wildfires
'We Are Monsters' performance
Donald D. Sherrill Education Center puts on their first musical