Lincoln man arrested in connection to shots fired in the Railyard District

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man was arrested Thursday afternoon in connection to the shots fired in the Railyard District on April 2, Lincoln Police said.

According to the Lincoln Police Department, they arrested 34-year-old Louis Benson after officers discovered several shell casings from the scene that matched a Glock handgun found in his vehicle.

LPD said they first made contact with Benson at the scene in one of the vehicles that was damaged by the gunfire and discovered a Glock handgun inside.

More than 70 shell casings had since been processed from the scene and police said several matched Benson’s Glock handgun.

As the investigation continued, police discovered that Benson had a previous felony conviction in 2013 and was prohibited to have any firearms. Benson was arrested without incident for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and is in the Lancaster County Jail.

