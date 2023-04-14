Lincoln Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is searching for a missing child that was last seen Wednesday night.

According to LPD, 13-year-old Shaye Ruel was last seen near Northwest 58th Street.

Ruel has black hair, brown eyes, is 5′2″ and weighs 130 pounds.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000.

