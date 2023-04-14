LIVE: Severe storms in southeast Nebraska
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Severe storms will be possible into Friday evening across the eastern third of the state, where the SPC has outlined a marginal and slight risk for severe weather.
Threats Friday evening will include hail that could reach up to the size of ping-pong balls and damaging wind gusts that could reach 65 to 75 MPH as storms roll through the area. Look for storms to develop across the area and into northern Kansas through the late afternoon, with our best window of opportunity for severe storms to come between 6 PM and midnight tonight.
Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.