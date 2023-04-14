LSO identifies body found in ditch linked to homicide investigation in Omaha; arrests made

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body found earlier this week in a ditch northeast of Crete which is linked to a homicide case in Omaha.

Deputies said the remains were positively identified as 68 year-old Gary T. Lew of Omaha, Nebraska.

Tuesday morning Lew’s body was discovered in a ditch just south of Highway 33 on SW 128th Street.

According to LSO, this week criminal investigators have been working on interviews with Lew’s family members in Omaha.

Captain Tommy Trotter said investigators learned that Lew was the victim of a homicide that happened in Omaha one month earlier.

Lew’s remains were disposed of in Lancaster County sometime after his death, according to Captain Trotter.

LSO has now turned the investigation over to the Omaha Police Department.

As of Friday, Captain Trotter said OPD has made four arrests in connection to Lew’s death.

Investigators with LSO said they’re continuing to assist in this ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.