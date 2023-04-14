Man reels in 102-pound prehistoric river monster

Robert Murphy recently caught a massive 102-pound paddlefish while fishing on the Upper White...
Robert Murphy recently caught a massive 102-pound paddlefish while fishing on the Upper White River.(Arkansas Game and Fish Commission)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ark. (Gray News) - Wildlife officials in Arkansas congratulated a man for catching a fish weighing more than 100 pounds.

Last week, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission shared that Robert Murphy, of Fayetteville, recently caught a 102-pound paddlefish, also known as a spoonbill, while fishing for walleye in his kayak

Officials said he accidentally snagged the large zooplankton-eating fish and battled it for over an hour on the Upper White River near Goshen.

According to the commission, the prehistoric river monster came up short of the state record of 118 pounds set in 2020 but the team still called Murphy’s catch massive.

Paddlefish typically congregate in the river-like sections of southern Beaver Lake during spring, officials said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OPD arrested Christina Thornley, Jacob Thornley, Justin Thornley and Braden Bongers for various...
LSO identifies body found in ditch linked to homicide investigation in Omaha; arrests made
Grass fire in North Lincoln
Grass fire spotted in north Lincoln
Patrick Weber
Authorities make arrest in missing Kearney man’s homicide
One person dead after single vehicle crash in Saunders County
The Hall County Sheriff's Office said Gary Williams has been arrested for the fatal crash on...
St. Paul man charged in deadly Hall County crash

Latest News

President Joe Biden is greeted at Ireland's parliament in Dublin on Thursday.
It’s ‘the Joe show’ as Biden closes out Ireland visit
FILE - Colorado Gov. Jared Polis speaks on Nov. 8, 2022, in downtown Denver.
Colorado offers safe haven for abortion, transgender care
Visitors pose for photos in a field of blooming flowers near the Antelope Valley California...
Wet winter gives way to colorful ‘Superbloom’ in western states
LHS Space Girl
"Space Girl" at LHS April 20-22
A pedestrian walks under a sign advertising the NRA Convention, Thursday, April 13, 2023, in...
NRA convention draws top GOP 2024 hopefuls after shootings