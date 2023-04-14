Missing CCC-O inmate arrested

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha has been arrested in Omaha by Douglas County Sheriff deputies working with the Fugitive Task Force.

Julian Tapia was taken into custody on Friday and booked into the Douglas County Correctional Center.

Tapia went missing on Feb. 19, 2023, when he removed his electronic monitor approximately a mile from CCC-O. He started his sentence on July 17, 2020. He was sentenced to eight to 21 years for first and second-degree assault charges out of Buffalo County. He has a parole hearing scheduled in February 2024 and a tentative release date of Sept. 16, 2030.

CCC-O is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.