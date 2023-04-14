Nebraska wildfires mostly contained

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency provided an update on multiple ongoing wildfires across Nebraska.

Rock Creek Fire in Jefferson County

NEMA said the Rock Creek Fire is 90% contained and after an enhanced mapping provided by a Nebraska State Patrol drone flight on Thursday, the fire’s footprint was scaled down to 1,800 acres, from the initial estimate of 2,600 previously reported.

According to NEMA, the wildfire had no notable flare ups or break-outs throughout the night, and state agencies have started demobilizing and turning support operations back over to local agencies.

“I want to thank everyone from the state level who helped us out on this, as well as the responding local volunteer fire departments,” Fairbury Rural Fire Chief Kenny Krause. “Most importantly, I was to thank the Fairbury community for their overwhelming donations and support. It was crucial in helping us fight this fire.”

The Rock Creek Station in Jefferson County is closed until further notice.

McCann Fire in Cherry County

According to NEMA, the McCann fire is 90% contained and has a 7,040 acres footprint.

As conditions continue to improve, incident command staff is considering downsizing the response. National Guard resources have also demobilized from the fire.

Cooksley, Milburn Ave. and Pleasant Valley in Custer - Blaine Counties

Mark Rempe, the Custer County Emergency Management Director, reported that the Cooksley Fire started Thursday afternoon and went as far north as the Middle Loup River in Blaine County. By late Thursday afternoon, dry lightning sparked seven additional fires in the area.

On Friday, three fires still remain active in Custer and Blaine counties – the Cooksley, Milburn Avenue and Pleasant Valley fires and reports the initial size of all the fires estimates between 100,000 and 120,000 acres. Rempe said the three fires are considered 85% contained.

“Due to the size of the fire, assessment on all the damage is just beginning,” Rempe said. “We are thankful there was no loss of life. A large number of fire departments, aircraft and volunteers assisted, but an official count is not yet available.”

A disaster declaration for the Cooksley Complex Fire has been submitted by the counties.

Alma Beland, Region 26 Emergency Management Director, reported 23 departments currently working on the fires in Blaine County and Arrow Aviation, a local contractor from Broken Bow, is providing aerial suppression on the fires.

Beland said the Cooksley Fire burned from Custer to Blaine County, the Melbourne Avenue fire burned south of Brewster, and the Pleasant Valley Fire burned north of Brewster. According to Beland, several outbuildings were lost and five homes were threatened.

Beland said cooler temperatures and higher relative humidity have helped extinguish the fire.

