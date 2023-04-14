One person dead after single vehicle crash in Saunders County

VALPARAISO, Neb. (KOLN) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 79 in Saunders County Friday morning.

The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office said their dispatch center received a report from a passerby of a crash involving a Buick Rendezvous three miles north of Valparaiso on Highway 79 between County Road E and County Road F just after 5 a.m.

As deputies investigated the accident, they determined that the Buick was traveling northbound on Highway 79 when it struck a cow in the roadway, left the road, and hit a tree.

SCSO said one person was alone in the vehicle and was declared dead at the scene.

The SCSO said there are no known witnesses to the accident at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office at (402) 443-1000.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.