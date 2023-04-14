Saunders County Deputy and wife suffer critical injuries after car crash, sheriff says

(WCAX)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A deputy with the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office and his wife were involved in a vehicle crash outside of Missouri Valley, Iowa Sunday, SCSO sheriff said.

Sheriff Chris Lichtenberg with SCSO said Deputy Tom Janecek and his wife Angela were involved in a crash that was allegedly caused by an impaired driver that crossed into the lane they were traveling on.

Tom was air lifted to UNMC and Angela was airlifted to Bergan Hospital.

Sheriff Lichtenberg said the couple suffered critical injuries from the accident and will require multiple surgeries.

According to Sheriff Lichtenberg, Tom has been working with the SCSO for 20 years as a road deputy and DARE officer for the schools in Saunders County. Angela has worked in the nursing field for 19 years and promotes suicide awareness and prevention.

Anyone interested in making a donation can visit their GoFundMe.

