Severe storms possible into Friday evening; cold and windy weather into the weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Severe storms will be possible into Friday evening across the eastern third of the state, where the SPC has outlined a marginal and slight risk for severe weather. Threats Friday evening will include hail that could reach up to the size of ping-pong balls and damaging wind gusts that could reach 65 to 75 MPH as storms roll through the area. Look for storms to develop across the area and into northern Kansas through the late afternoon, with our best window of opportunity for severe storms to come between 6 PM and midnight tonight.

A marginal and slight risk for severe weather is in place across the eastern third of the state. Large hail and damaging wind gusts are the primary threats. (KOLN)

Past midnight, the threat for severe weather will diminish, but scattered showers with some isolated thunderstorms will remain possible through the overnight hours. Another chance for some scattered showers will come as we head into Saturday afternoon across the eastern third of the state. Look for rain chances to diminish by late Saturday with generally dry weather expected into the day on Sunday to finish the weekend.

Strong to severe storms are possible Friday evening across eastern Nebraska with another round of scattered showers expected into Saturday afternoon and evening. (KOLN)

A strong cold front sweeping through the state will not only bring in the threat for severe weather on Friday evening, it will send temperatures tumbling into the day on Saturday. High temperatures for Lincoln and southeastern Nebraska will come at midnight tonight, with temperatures falling into the low to mid 40s by Saturday morning and staying there through most of the day. Look for temperatures to settle into the low 40s to low 50s by the afternoon from east to west across the state.

Highs for Saturday will likely come at midnight for Lincoln and southeastern Nebraska, with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. (KOLN)

Temperatures by early Saturday will fall into the 30s, 40s, and low 50s. (KOLN)

Temperatures will settle into the low 40s to low 50s by Saturday afternoon, but it will feel much colder with strong northwest winds across the state. (KOLN)

It will feel even colder than the low 40s by the afternoon thanks to very strong northwest winds that will impact the state through the day on Saturday. Look or wind gusts by the afternoon to range between about 30 and 40 MPH across the state, sending feels like temperatures into the low 30s to low 40s for most of 10/11 Country.

Wind gusts by Saturday afternoon are expected to range between 30 and 40 MPH. (KOLN)

Even stronger wind gusts are possible into the day on Sunday, but mainly for the eastern third of the state. On the backend of a departing low pressure system, we could see wind gusts as high as 50 MPH at times into Sunday afternoon.

Strongest winds on Sunday will come across eastern Nebraska, where winds could gust up to 50 MPH at times. (KOLN)

As far as temperatures are concerned for Sunday, look for a cold start to the day with morning lows in the low 20s to low 30s from west to east across the state. Temperatures should rebound a bit by the afternoon, but are only expected to climb into the upper 50s to low 60s for most.

Look for a cold start to Sunday with lows in the low 20s to mid 30s across the state. (KOLN)

Highs will only reach the upper 50s to low 60s for the day on Sunday. (KOLN)

The extended forecast offers us one pretty nice day that we’re expecting for Monday before breezy conditions and off and on thunderstorm chances return to the forecast for the middle and end of the week next week. Look for temperatures to jump back to the upper 60s on Monday and the mid to upper 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday before another system arrives late next week, sending temperatures back to the 60s with more chances for showers and storms. Keep an eye on Thursday of next week, as more severe weather could be possible in the region.

Much cooler conditions are expected into the weekend, with warmer weather for the first half of next week. Look for off and on thunderstorm chances over the next week. (KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.