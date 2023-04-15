Car of man missing since 2006 found in pond with human remains inside

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFTS) - A big break in a 17-year-old cold case out of Pinellas County, Florida.

Friday, police pulled a car out of a pond that belonged to a man who disappeared in 2006.

They found it thanks to a two-man volunteer search team, trying to help families get answers.

Robert Helphrey had been missing for nearly 18 years, but Ken Fleming and Michael Sullivan never stopped looking for him.

“His [Helphrey] mom is 82 years old and to do this for her means the world to us, " Sullivan said. “This is why we love to do this. To help these families out.”

Helphrey was 34 when he was seen leaving an Irish pub in May of 2006. The volunteer search team said he was driving the Mitsubishi SUV they found this week at the bottom of a pond in a Palm Harbor subdivision.

Sullivan is a sonar expert and Fleming is a diver. Together they volunteer to search for people missing in cars.

They have searched hundreds of bodies of water looking for Helphrey, targeting the area around where his cell phone last pinged.

“We don’t always get a cell phone ping. But in this one we did. And even with the cell phone ping, it took us about a year and a half,” Fleming said.

“Yeah, a year and a half to find this guy. So, it was a tough one,” Sullivan said.

Helphrey’s mother said the family is in pain but relieved to have some closure.

“This was the first case that we took on when we started this organization. So, it’s nice to give his family some answers,” Sullivan said.

Investigators said the medical examiner’s office will work to officially identify the remains found inside the SUV and determine how the person died.

The volunteer team said there are also working on about 20 other missing persons cases in Florida.

Copyright 2023 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.