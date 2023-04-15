Community Free Market opens for its 11th year

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Community Free Market came back for its 11th year on Saturday. It’s a gathering that aims to share items and help those in need.

The event started at northeast Lincoln’s Seng Park at 10 a.m. and ran until 11:30 a.m. Cold weather kept the gathering smaller than normal, but attendees could still find everything from clothes to books and even a television.

Organizers said it’s like a garage sale, but with one catch: None of the items cost anything. Organizers said it’s all about community connections and mutual aid.

“The idea is just to take what you need and there are a lot of us out here that have an abundance of certain things, but not everything,” Lacey Losh, one of the organizers, said. “A lot of us could really use a little bit of help in different areas of our lives. So if we can just put a little bit of time aside every month or whenever it works for you to come out here and share what you have a little bit of extra of, then a lot of us are better taken care of.”

There’s no requirement to bring anything to attend. It’s about giving what you have and taking what you need. The next Community Free Market will be at the same place and time on Saturday, May 13.

