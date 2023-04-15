High school student dies after falling 25 feet at national park, officials say

A 17-year-old in Maine died after falling while hiking in the Acadia National Park on Friday. (Source: WABI)
By WABI staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI/Gray News) - Officials in Maine say a high school student died on Friday while hiking at a national park.

WABI reports that Bryce Basso, 17, was a student at the Brewer High School

According to officials, Basso fell about 25 feet while he was hiking with friends near the Otter Cliff area in the Acadia National Park.

Park rangers, police and fire crews responded to the park around noon. They located Basso and performed CPR, but the boy ultimately died.

Basso’s official cause of death remains pending, according to the medical examiner.

Counselors are being offered to Brewer High School students for support.

Copyright 2023 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OPD arrested Christina Thornley, Jacob Thornley, Justin Thornley and Braden Bongers for various...
LSO identifies body found in ditch linked to homicide investigation in Omaha; arrests made
13-years-old, Shaye Ruel
Lincoln Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl
One person dead after single vehicle crash in Saunders County
Louis Benson
Lincoln man arrested in connection to shots fired in the Railyard District
Saunders County Deputy and wife suffer critical injuries after car crash, sheriff says

Latest News

Husker Football Coach Matt Rhule talks with reporters ahead of the Huskers' first spring practice
Huskers finish spring practice #12, Spring Game set for next Saturday
Meemoo the emu escapes
VIDEO: Escaped emu leads police on 20-mile chase after getting ‘spooked’
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office announces Drug-Impaired Driving Enforcement Campaign
This undated photo provided by SpaceX shows the company's Starship rocket at the launch site in...
FAA gives OK for SpaceX’s Starship test flight from Texas