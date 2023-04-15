Huskers finish spring practice #12, Spring Game set for next Saturday

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Huskers finished Spring Practice #12 on a cold and blustery Saturday morning. Head Coach Matt Rhule addressed the media after practice this morning. You can watch his full interview in the video player above.

Just two practices remain next week before the Spring Game next Saturday. Rhule has said he would like the Spring Game to be a competitive one with live quarterback play, but he will make that decision based on what’s best for the team.

