Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office announces Drug-Impaired Driving Enforcement Campaign

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office announced the Drug Impaired Driving Enforcement Campaign on Saturday. The campaign is directed at cracking down on drunk and drug impaired drivers.

From April 19, 2023 thru April 23, 2023 the LSO will be participating in the mobilization through high visibility enforcement and saturation patrol.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office will increase the number of deputies, patrolling in marked patrol vehicles, who will concentrate their efforts on traffic law violations and the detection of impaired driving violations.

Overtime compensation for the additional deputies working during the mobilization will be paid through a mini-grant funded by the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.

