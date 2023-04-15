Nebraska-Indiana series schedule adjusted

The Nebraska softball team starts preseason practice outdoors at Bowlin Stadium.
The Nebraska softball team starts preseason practice outdoors at Bowlin Stadium.
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The softball series between Nebraska and Indiana has been adjusted to now include a doubleheader on Saturday, April 15, due to inclement weather forecasted for Sunday, April 16. 

The Huskers will face the Hoosiers in game one of the doubleheader Saturday, at 1 p.m. in Bloomington, with the second game following at approximately 4 p.m. or 30 minutes after the completion of game one. 

Fans can listen to the action live on the Huskers Radio Network and Huskers.com with the call from Nate Rohr. Both games will also be streamed live on BTN+ (subscription required).

