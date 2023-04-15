Omaha crews respond to Saturday morning house fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Heavy smoke was seen coming from an Omaha house fire Saturday morning.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called out at 9:37 a.m. to a home near 75th and Blondo Street.

Fire officials say everyone inside managed to get out and no injuries were reported. But two cats and a dog were still inside as crews responded. It’s not yet clear what the status of the pets is.

Crews were still on the scene as of 10:50 a.m. working to extinguish hot spots.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

