Omaha crews respond to Saturday morning house fire

Omaha firefighters responded to a house fire near 75th and Blondo on April 15, 2023
Omaha firefighters responded to a house fire near 75th and Blondo on April 15, 2023(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Heavy smoke was seen coming from an Omaha house fire Saturday morning.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called out at 9:37 a.m. to a home near 75th and Blondo Street.

Fire officials say everyone inside managed to get out and no injuries were reported. But two cats and a dog were still inside as crews responded. It’s not yet clear what the status of the pets is.

Crews were still on the scene as of 10:50 a.m. working to extinguish hot spots.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OPD arrested Christina Thornley, Jacob Thornley, Justin Thornley and Braden Bongers for various...
LSO identifies body found in ditch linked to homicide investigation in Omaha; arrests made
13-years-old, Shaye Ruel
Lincoln Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl
One person dead after single vehicle crash in Saunders County
Louis Benson
Lincoln man arrested in connection to shots fired in the Railyard District
Saunders County Deputy and wife suffer critical injuries after car crash, sheriff says

Latest News

Husker Football Coach Matt Rhule talks with reporters ahead of the Huskers' first spring practice
Huskers finish spring practice #12, Spring Game set for next Saturday
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office announces Drug-Impaired Driving Enforcement Campaign
Rain, thunderstorms, mixed precipitation and flurries all possible for Saturday.
Cold and windy weather into the weekend
On Friday, an 87-year-old woman with terminal cancer had her wish fulfilled in the form of...
Terminal cancer patient has ‘dream come true,’ sees WWE Smackdown at PBA